New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.10. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE NGD traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.88. 1,096,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.09.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

