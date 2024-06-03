Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 23,195 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.36% of AtriCure worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 63,079 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 589,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $504,932. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

