Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 16,820 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $70,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,947,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,923. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

