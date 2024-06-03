Nicholas Company Inc. Buys Shares of 109,918 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,545,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 525,605 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $156,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at $829,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,211. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.57.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

