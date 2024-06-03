Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 21,931 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,931 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.45% of Construction Partners worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.38. 392,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,693. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROAD

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.