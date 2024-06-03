Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 250 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ResMed worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,468 shares of company stock worth $3,348,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.