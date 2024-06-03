Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 274,695 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,695 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 980,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.78. 7,328,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,966. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

