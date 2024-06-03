NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 3.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $285,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,786,000 after buying an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after buying an additional 957,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $537,429,000 after acquiring an additional 870,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.44. 9,666,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

