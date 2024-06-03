NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,666,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,937. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.