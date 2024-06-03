Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Nordstrom has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Nordstrom Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

