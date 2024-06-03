Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
Nordstrom has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Nordstrom Trading Up 5.1 %
NYSE:JWN opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.
Read Our Latest Report on Nordstrom
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nordstrom
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Despite Bad Headlines, Boeing Still Wins Billion Dollar Contracts
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Four Stocks Making New Highs Despite Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.