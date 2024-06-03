Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) Insider John Davies Acquires 8,038 Shares

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) insider John Davies purchased 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £4,983.56 ($6,364.70).

Northern Bear Stock Performance

Shares of NTBR stock traded down GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 59.35 ($0.76). 21,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.64. The company has a market cap of £8.16 million, a P/E ratio of 677.78 and a beta of 0.52. Northern Bear PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 41.15 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 67 ($0.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Northern Bear alerts:

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. Northern Bear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

Recommended Stories

