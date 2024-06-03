NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 379,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,349,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 475,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,378,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 125,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

