NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.80

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 578119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

NTG Clarity Networks Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$30.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.94.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

