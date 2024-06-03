Numbers Protocol (NUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $963,349.80

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.54 million and $963,349.80 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 633,253,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 633,253,011 with 623,190,027 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.08620969 USD and is down -7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $924,722.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

