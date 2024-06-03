NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 2595651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,899 shares of company stock worth $590,771. Insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,585,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

