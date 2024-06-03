Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $55.31 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

