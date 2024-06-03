Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James raised Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.77.

Shares of NTNX opened at $55.31 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -790.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 10.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

