Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Down 7.7%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86. 677,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,220,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NUVB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 12.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $669.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

