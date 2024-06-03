Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.42

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 73296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

