NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.56. NWTN shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 6,257 shares changing hands.
NWTN Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.
About NWTN
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
