Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.44 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $702.21 million and $21.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.92 or 0.05451398 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00051103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

