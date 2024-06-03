Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 277,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 829,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.43.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

