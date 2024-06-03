Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $17,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 643.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2,721.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,431. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.48.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

