Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $64,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,397,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,725,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,387,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,474,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,397,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.53. 199,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.32. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.00 and a 1-year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

