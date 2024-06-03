OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 2.66% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 2,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,622. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

