Orchid Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $107.67 million and $5.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00011875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,362.63 or 0.99902465 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00011945 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00110154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11153154 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,898,238.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.