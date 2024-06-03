Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 452.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 26,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,885 shares of company stock worth $2,940,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.28. 225,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

