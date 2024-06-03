Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $10,822.76 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,135.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00675492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.04 or 0.00120110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00222546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00062496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00089289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,160,433 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

