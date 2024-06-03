Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Short Interest Update

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 281,662 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PTNQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.42. 47,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,839. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $70.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

