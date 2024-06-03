PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Tekne Capital Management LLC

Tekne Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,992 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 29.5% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of PagSeguro Digital worth $80,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.29. 2,458,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.97. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

