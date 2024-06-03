Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.17.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

NYSE PAM opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.