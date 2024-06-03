Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PKE traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.91. 48,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

