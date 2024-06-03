Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Parker-Hannifin worth $169,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.87.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 3.5 %

PH stock traded down $18.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $513.08. 1,029,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $334.09 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile



Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

