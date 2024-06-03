Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.83.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$16.49 on Friday. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00. In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $745,330 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

