Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

Patriot National Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 4,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

