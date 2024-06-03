PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lowered by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 6.3% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 0.49% of PayPal worth $322,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.22. 4,755,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,209,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

