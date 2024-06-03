PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.59.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

