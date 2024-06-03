Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.77. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.58 and a 1 year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.