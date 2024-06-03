Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,771. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

