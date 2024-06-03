Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $12.80 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.76. 4,483,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,566. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.