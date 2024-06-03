Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW traded down $2.88 on Monday, reaching $239.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.70 and its 200 day moving average is $254.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

