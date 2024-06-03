Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. 3,342,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

