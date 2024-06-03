Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,251 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 784,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,122. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

