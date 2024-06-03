Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) PT Lowered to GBX 330 at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.43) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Pets at Home Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 8,125.00%.
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
