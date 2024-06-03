Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELEV. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

ELEV opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a current ratio of 46.22. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 360,799 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth $6,509,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth $7,762,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth $11,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

