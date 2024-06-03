Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,319. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 101,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.