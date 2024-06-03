Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Hits $70,808.88

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $44.54 million and $70,808.88 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00037381 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

