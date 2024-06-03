PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Lessened by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.64. 306,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

