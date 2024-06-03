Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $77.21.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $391.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.44 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $74,649,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 209,182 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 29.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 711,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 159,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 172.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

