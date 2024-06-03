Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 402,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

